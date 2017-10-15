Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Rips goal in fifth straight to start season
Kucherov's goal-scoring streak now stands at five games after he notched the game winner in a 2-1 victory over the Blues on Saturday night.
Five games, five goals and eight points. Kucherov notched 40 tallies in 74 games last season -- is 50 within reach? Barring injury, we sure think so. Wow.
