Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Ruled out against Hawks
Kucherov (upper body) will miss Thursday's matchup with Chicago, Bryan Burns of the Lightning's official site reports.
Coach Jon Cooper told reporters he was uncertain whether Kucherov would be available versus Anaheim on Saturday, but it certainly doesn't sound like there are any long-term concerns. With the world-class winger on the shelf, the Lightning will move Steven Stamkos to the wing and bump Brayden Point up to the top line,. In addition, Tyler Johnson is slated for a promotion to the No. 1 power-play unit.
