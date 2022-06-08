Kucherov scored a goal on four shots in Tuesday's 4-1 victory over the Rangers.
Kucherov converted on a breakaway to give the Lightning a 2-0 lead in the second period. The 28-year-old winger has been on a hot streak with three goals and three assists in his last three games. Kucherov is now up to 21 points (seven goals, 14 assists) in 15 postseason contests.
