Kucherov scored a goal on four shots in Tuesday's 4-1 victory over the Rangers.

Kucherov converted on a breakaway to give the Lightning a 2-0 lead in the second period. The 28-year-old winger has been on a hot streak with three goals and three assists in his last three games. Kucherov is now up to 21 points (seven goals, 14 assists) in 15 postseason contests.