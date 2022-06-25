Kucherov scored a power-play goal on six shots in Friday's 3-2 win over the Avalanche in Game 5.

The Lightning's power play has struck only twice in the last five games, but Kucherov was able to cash one in during the second period Friday. It was his first goal in seven contests, though the star winger has added five helpers in that span. The 29-year-old has eight tallies, 27 points (11 on the power play), 75 shots on net and a plus-6 rating in 22 playoff outings overall.