Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Scores in seventh consecutive game

Kucherov scored his eighth goal and added an assist in Tuesday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Devils.

Every member of Kucherov's line with Steven Stamkos and Vladislav Namestnikov lit the lamp in this one, as the trio continues to look unstoppable. Unfortunately for the Russian winger, he failed to conjure up that magic in the shootout and was stopped by Cory Schneider en route to a 1-0 loss. Kucherov's goal-scoring streak to open the season now sits at seven, putting him five games shy of tying Mario Lemieux's record from the 1992-93 campaign.