Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Scores in third straight
Kucherov recorded a goal, an assist and four shots on net over 25:34 of ice time (6:47 with the man advantage) during Monday's 4-3 overtime win against Washington.
Kucherov has registered a goal in each of the first three games of the season, and he's also added a helper in the past two outings. The 24-year-old winger is quickly proving that his career-best, 85-point showing in 2016-17 was a sign of things to come. Kucherov should be viewed as an elite asset in all fantasy settings.
