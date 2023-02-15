Kucherov scored a goal on three shots and added two hits in Tuesday's 4-3 shootout win over the Avalanche.

Kucherov got the Lightning on the board in the second period, converting on a pass from Brayden Point. The goal extended Kucherov's point streak to 11 games, a span in which he's racked up four tallies and 12 helpers. The 29-year-old winger continues to impress this season with 21 goals, 78 points, 178 shots and a plus-4 rating through 53 appearances.