Kucherov scored a goal on six shots in Thursday's 4-3 overtime win over the Maple Leafs.
Kucherov scored a power-play goal midway through the third period to tie the game at three before the Lightning prevailed in overtime to force Game 7. The 28-year-old winger now has two goals and six assists in the series and 135 points (46 goals and 89 assists) in 118 career playoff games.
