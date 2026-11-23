Kucherov scored a power-play goal on four shots in Sunday's 6-2 loss to the Sabres.

Kucherov tied the game midway through the first period, disguising his intentions before beating Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen with a wrist shot for his 10th goal of the season. The winger has scored four times against Buffalo this season, including a hat trick in their previous meeting. Despite Tampa Bay's disappointing result, his established role as the team's primary offensive playmaker continues to provide elite fantasy upside. He's up to 32 points (10 goals, 22 assists) and 71 shots on goal this season.