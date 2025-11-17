Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Scores vs. Vancouver
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Kucherov scored a goal in Sunday's 6-2 loss to the Canucks.
Kucherov snapped a three-game goal drought with a one-timer from the right circle after a set-up from Darren Raddysh. Kucherov has been a steady scoring weapon for the Lightning throughout his career, and while his numbers haven't been eye-popping so far, he's on pace to reach the 40-goal plateau if he stays healthy. Kucherov has eight goals and 16 total points in 16 appearances so far.
