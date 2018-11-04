Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Scoring in reduced ice time

Kucherov set up two goals in a 4-1 win over the Canadiens on Saturday night.

Kucherov is warming up -- he has 14 points in 13 games. But it is important to note that he saw just 15:26, including 3:19 on the power play, in Saturday's game. It's great that Kucherov is performing well with reduced ice time, but we'd like to see him be in the 18 minute range. It's hard to argue with the Bolts' success, though -- they are the best in the East. Let's hope this ice time reduction is simply temporary.