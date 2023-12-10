Kucherov scored twice on five shots and added an assist in Saturday's 4-3 overtime win over the Kraken.

The pair of goals put Kucherov at the front of the Rocket Richard race with 19, and he's also leading the NHL in assists (28) and points (47). The winger saw an 11-game, 21-point streak snapped Thursday in Nashville, but he responded with his fourth multi-point effort in his last six contests. He's also racked up 137 shots on net, 22 power-play points and a minus-1 rating over 28 appearances in what could end up being a career year for the superstar.