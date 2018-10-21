Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Scoring streak at four games

Kucherov's assist Saturday in a 5-4 overtime loss extended his point streak to four games and five points (one goal, four assists).

The sniper has been struggling to tickle the twine, but he's still getting points. Sooner or later, Kucherov is going to explode offensively. Be patient. You will be rewarded.

