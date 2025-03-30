Kucherov had a goal and three assists in a 5-3 victory over the Islanders on Saturday.

It was Kucherov's second straight game with a goal and three assists. He put up the same numbers in an 8-0 win against Utah on Thursday. Kucherov has consecutive four-point performances an incredible six times in his career, putting him in a select group of players that includes Wayne Gretzky (32), Mario Lemieux (19), and Paul Coffey (six), Mike Bossy (six) and Marcel Dionne (six), per Stefan Rosner of NHL.com. Kucherov is riding an eight-game, 17-point scoring streak (five goals, 12 assists), pulling him even with Nathan MacKinnon for the NHL scoring lead with 109 points.