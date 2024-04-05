Kucherov put up a goal and two assists Thursday in a 7-4 won over Montreal.

It was Kucherov's second straight three-point game and 21st of the season. He extended his NHL-leading point total to 133 (43 goals, 90 assists). Kucherov also leads the NHL with 47 power-play points, three ahead of Nathan MacKinnnon. But Mack is in hot pursuit of both the overall lead and the power-play tally. The Art Ross Trophy title is going to come right down to the wire.