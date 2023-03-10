Kucherov scored a goal and added two assists in a 4-3 overtime loss to Vegas on Thursday.
It's his second consecutive three-point game (two goals, four assists). Kucherov now has 94 points and is inching closer to Leon Draisaitl (97) and second place on the NHL scoring list.
