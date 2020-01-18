Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Second straight two-goal game

Kucherov netted a pair of goals on five shots in Friday's 7-1 win over the Jets.

Anthony Cirelli's first career hat trick will get the headlines, but Kucherov has consecutive two-goal games. The Russian winger has found another gear with nine tallies and 13 points in 10 contests in January. He's up to 22 goals, 54 points and 142 shots on goal overall through 47 appearances.