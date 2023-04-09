Kucherov delivered two power-play assists in a 7-4 loss to Ottawa on Saturday.
It was his 80th assist of the season, his second time reaching that plateau (87, 2018-19). Kucherov sits third in NHL scoring (110 points) and second in assists. His 48 PPP are fourth-best overall and the best among non-Edmonton player in the league.
