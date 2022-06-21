Kucherov (undisclosed) is expected to suit up against the Avalanche for Game 4 on Wednesday, Joe Smith of The Athletic reports.

Kucherov appeared to suffer a lower-body injury in the third period of Game 3 but seems to be no worse for the wear. The Russian winger is currently mired in a five-game goal drought during which he has recorded just 12 shots. Still, despite the goal slump, Kucherov has continued to produce with five helpers over that same stretch. With Kucherov available, he should maintain his place on the first line and No. 1 power-play unit.