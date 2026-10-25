Kucherov logged a power-play assist, three shots on goal and two PIM in Saturday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Mammoth.

With the helper, Kucherov is now the all-time points leader for the Lightning with 1,138 and counting. He had tied Steven Stamkos for the record Tuesday with a three-point effort. At 33 years old, Kucherov has plenty of time to add to his totals, though he is slated for unrestricted free agency in the summer if he doesn't reach an extension with the Lightning. He's off to a great start this year with four goals, 10 helpers, 31 shots on net and a plus-2 rating across 11 outings.