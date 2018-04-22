Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Sets team record for most points in one playoff series
Kucherov scored the game-winning goal Saturday in a 3-1 win against the Devils. With the win, the Lightning win the series 4-1.
Kucherov set a Lightning record for most points in a playoff series with 10 (five goals, five assists). The team record had been held by Tyler Johnson, who had nine points against the Rangers in the 2015 Eastern Conference Final.
