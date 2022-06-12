Kucherov notched an assist, two shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 2-1 win over the Rangers in Game 6.

Kucherov fed Stamkos for his second goal of the game at 13:28 of the third period, just 21 seconds after the Rangers had gotten on the board. With three goals and five assists during a five-game point streak, Kucherov has looked as strong as ever in the Eastern Conference Finals. He's up to 23 points, 60 shots, 16 hits and a plus-4 rating in 17 playoff contests, and he'll look to keep his offense flowing versus the Avalanche with the Lightning just four wins away from their third consecutive Stanley Cup championship.