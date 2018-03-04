Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Sets up three in return from injury

Kucherov (upper body) tallied a trio of assists in Saturday's 7-6 shootout win over Philadelphia.

The NHL point leader is a top-five playmaker, too. One of the helpers came on the man advantage, a place where Kucherov excels. Kooch has three multi-point games in his last four outings and he looks none the worse for wear following an upper body injury. Be sure he's active.