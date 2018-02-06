Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Seven assists, but no goals in a month

Kucherov is in a season-long 11-game goal drought.

It's been a month since Kucherov has tickled the twine, although he has contributed seven assists in that 11-game span. He's too talented to see this continue and will likely go on a goal binge once he shakes off the demons. But right now, the entire Bolts' squad seems as though their engine needs a tune-up. They should snap out of it and so should Kooch. Be patient.