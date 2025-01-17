Kucherov put up two assists in a 4-3 shootout win over the Ducks on Thursday. One came on the power play.

Kucherov riding a seven-game, 11-point streak that includes eight assists (three power-play assists). He now has two assists to reach 598 in his career (766 games). Kucherov sits in a two-way tie with Leon Draisaitl for second in NHL scoring with 65 points.