Kucherov scored a goal and added an assist in a 5-1 win over the Canadiens on Saturday.

Kucherov is in the midst of a seven-game, 12-point streak (two goals, 10 assists) and he has 47 points, including 35 assists, in 30 games this season. Kuch sits third in the NHL in scoring behind only Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, both of the Oilers.