Kucherov put up two assists in a 4-2 win over Columbus on Saturday.
The NHL's leading scorer extended his point streak to seven games and 14 points, including nine assists. Kucherov leads the NHL with 89 points (33 goals, 56 assists). He's on the verge of his fourth 100-plus point season in his last six years and will certainly get Hart votes.
More News
-
Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Pots goal in loss•
-
Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Back in NHL scoring lead•
-
Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Pots hat trick in Tuesday's win•
-
Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Trio of apples in win•
-
Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Cracks 800 points with three apples•
-
Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Retakes NHL point lead•