Kucherov had a goal and an assist in a 4-1 win over the Jets on Thursday.

Kucherov is on a seven-game, 15-point streak (four goals, 11 assists). He's actually been held off the scoresheet just once in his last 18 games (14 goals, 26 assists), dating back to Dec. 20, 2025. Kucherov has 138 shots and a plus-27 rating in 48 games