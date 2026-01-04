Kucherov had a goal and four assists in a 7-3 win over the Sharks on Saturday.

A goal and two of the helpers came on the power play. Kucherov has scored in five consecutive games (seven goals), and he extended his point streak to seven games and 17 points (seven goals, 10 assists). He is also on a three-game power-play scoring streak (two goals, two assists). Kucherov recorded a franchise-record eighth career five-point game, and that ties Evgeni Malkin for third most among active players, behind Connor McDavid (12) and Nathan MacKinnon (11). The good are good, and the great, well... they're incredible to watch. Kucherov has 59 points, including 20 goals, in 37 games this season, and that pushes him to fourth overall in the NHL. He is third overall in points-per-games-played with 1.59, behind Nathan MacKinnon (1.79) and Connor McDavid (1.71).