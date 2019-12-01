Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Seventeen points in last 10 games

Kucherov tallied a power-play assist in Saturday's 3-2 loss to Carolina.

He has 10 points (three goals, seven assists) during a five-game point streak. Kucherov has 17 points, including 12 assists, in his last 10 games and 29 in 24 overall. His pace is quickening and that's great news for patient owners who endured a slow start.