Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Seventeen points in last 10 games
Kucherov tallied a power-play assist in Saturday's 3-2 loss to Carolina.
He has 10 points (three goals, seven assists) during a five-game point streak. Kucherov has 17 points, including 12 assists, in his last 10 games and 29 in 24 overall. His pace is quickening and that's great news for patient owners who endured a slow start.
More News
-
Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: More razzle dazzle in narrow loss•
-
Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Big effort not enough•
-
Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Finds twine Monday•
-
Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Back with a bang•
-
Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Good to go•
-
Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Ruled out against Hawks•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.