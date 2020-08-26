Kucherov scored a goal on four shots Tuesday in a 4-3 overtime win over Boston in Game 2.
Kucherov had gone his previous four games without scoring but ended the dry spell with a deflection goal late in the second period. The goal, his third of the postseason, knotted the game a 2-2. Even though he hasn't been filling the net at his 33-goal pace from the regular season, Kucherov has stayed productive with 10 points in 10 playoff games.
