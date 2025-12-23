Kucherov notched two power-play assists in Monday's 4-1 win over the Blues.

The three-time Art Ross Trophy winner helped set up tallies by Darren Raddysh in the first period and Oliver Bjorkstrand in the third. Kucherov has delivered four multi-point performances in the last six games, and he's up to 45 points (13 goals, 32 assists) in 32 contests, putting him seventh in this season's scoring race headed into the Christmas break.