Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Shootout hero for Bolts

Kucherov went minus-2 with four empty shots on goal versus the Red Wings on Tuesday, but his shootout goal was the difference in a 6-5 road win.

Leave it to the Red Wings, who are ranked no better than 20th in any of the key metrics defensively this season, to snap the electrifying Russian's 10-game point streak that was comprised of five goals and 19 assists. Still, Kucherov gave Tampa its 13th straight win over Detroit with a slick wrist shot in the shootout stanza.