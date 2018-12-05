Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Shootout hero for Bolts
Kucherov went minus-2 with four empty shots on goal versus the Red Wings on Tuesday, but his shootout goal was the difference in a 6-5 road win.
Leave it to the Red Wings, who are ranked no better than 20th in any of the key metrics defensively this season, to snap the electrifying Russian's 10-game point streak that was comprised of five goals and 19 assists. Still, Kucherov gave Tampa its 13th straight win over Detroit with a slick wrist shot in the shootout stanza.
More News
-
Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Extends point streak to 10 games•
-
Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Terrorizing goalies everywhere•
-
Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Game continues to evolve•
-
Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Two more points help net win•
-
Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Stays red hot•
-
Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Picks up three points•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 10
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...