Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Shredding opponents night after night

Kucherov scored a goal and an assist on the power play in Saturday's 4-3 shootout win over Montreal.

Kucherov is riding a nine-game, 16-point scoring streak that includes six goals and 10 assists. Kooch remains on top of the NHL scoring lead with 82 points. Lock him in and reap the rewards.

