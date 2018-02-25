Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Shredding opponents night after night
Kucherov scored a goal and an assist on the power play in Saturday's 4-3 shootout win over Montreal.
Kucherov is riding a nine-game, 16-point scoring streak that includes six goals and 10 assists. Kooch remains on top of the NHL scoring lead with 82 points. Lock him in and reap the rewards.
