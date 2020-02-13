Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Sidelined Thursday

Kucherov (lower body) will not be in the lineup against the Oilers on Thursday.

Kucherov was riding a 12-game point streak prior to getting hurt, in which he racked up 10 goals and 11 helpers. With the world-class winger on the shelf, along with Steven Stamkos (lower body) the Lightning figure to rely heavily on Ondrej Palat and Tyler Johnson to provide the offense versus Edmonton.