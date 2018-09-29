Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Sitting out preseason finale

Kucherov (lower body) will not active for Saturday's preseason finale against the Panthers.

Kucherov, one of the premier wingers in the NHL, is far too important to the Lightning for the team to risk an aggravation of his injury. The Russian recorded 39 goals along with career highs in assists (61) and points (100) last season, ahead of three rounds of playoff action that saw him maintain a point-per-game average. He's a fantasy stud who will be closely monitored by team doctors as he prepares for his sixth NHL season.