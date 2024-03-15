Kucherov scored a goal and added four assists in a 6-3 win over Rangers on Thursday.

Kucherov had a big night Thursday and so did his line mate Brayden Point, who tied a franchise record with six points. It was Kucherov's sixth, five-point game, which is already the most in franchise history. And he's tied with Leon Draisaitl, Brad Marchand and Sidney Crosby for fourth on the list of active players with six, five-point games. Connor McDavid (11), Evgeni Malkin (8) and Nathan MacKinnon (7) sit at the top of that list. Kucherov is clearly among a NHL Murderers' Row.