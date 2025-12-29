Kucherov scored two goals in Sunday's 5-4 shootout win over the Canadiens.

Kucherov scored twice in the win over the Panthers on Saturday and repeated the dose Sunday, giving him four goals during his current four-game point streak. Furthermore, the star winger seems to have left his slow start to the season in the rearview. Over his last 10 games, Kucherov has racked up six goals, 11 assists, a plus-6 rating, 34 shots on goal, seven hits and three blocked shots. Kucherov is averaging well north of a point-per-game, as he's notched 17 goals and 49 points in 34 games in 2025-26.