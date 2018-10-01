Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Skates in regular sweater
Kucherov (lower body) Bryan Burns of the Lightning's official site the non-contact jersey for Monday's practice session, Bry reports.
Kucherov appears to be headed in the right direction toward being in the lineup for Opening Night against the Panthers on Saturday. The world-class winger hit the 100-point mark for the first time in his career last season and will look to keep up a similar pace (1.25 points per game) this year.
