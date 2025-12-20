Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Slated to play Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Kucherov (illness) is expected to be in Saturday's lineup versus the Hurricanes.
Kucherov was an extremely late scratch Thursday against the Kings due to the illness. He got through warmups again Saturday, and barring any late surprises, he will return to the lineup after a one-game absence. Look for Kucherov to play on the top line and first power-play unit in his return to action.
