Kucherov produced two power-play assists, seven shots on goal and four PIM in Thursday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Hurricanes in Game 3.
Kucherov was key to the puck movement on the Lightning's power play Thursday, feeding Brayden Point and Alex Killorn for the goals. However, in overtime, Kucherov's holding the stick penalty led to Sebastian Aho's game-winning goal for the Hurricanes. The 27-year-old Kucherov has maintained elite offense in the playoffs with 14 points (three goals, 11 assists) in just nine games. Ten of those points have come with the man advantage.
