Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Slips to second in overall scoring chase

Kucherov scored a power-play goal in Monday's 4-1 loss to the Coyotes.

It was his 38th. Kucherov has slipped to second in the overall scoring chase, behind Connor McDavid. He has 96 points and is within reach of the century mark for the first time in his career.

