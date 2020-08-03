Kucherov scored a goal on two shots and added two PIM in a 3-2 shootout victory over Washington on Monday.

Kucherov opened the scoring with just over seven minutes left in the first period, working his way to the left faceoff dot before going high glove on Washington goaltender Braden Holtby. Kucherov also added the shootout winner for good measure. The 27-year-old right winger racked up 85 points in 68 regular-season games after back-to-back 100-point campaigns.