Kucherov scored two goals and added two assists in a 7-2 win over Philadelphia on Saturday.

Kucherov is on an eight-game, multi-point scoring streak (nine goals, 13 assists), and he has nine goals and 14 helpers during his nine-game point spree. The superstar winger has failed to earn at least one point just three times in his last 25 outings. In that span, Kucherov has 15 goals and 36 assists. That's a two-point-per-game pace.