Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Status coming down to warmups
Kucherov (upper body) will be a game-time decision against the visiting Flyers on Saturday afternoon, Joe Smith of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Since the Lightning reportedly won't hold morning skate --presumably due to the early start time -- Kucherov's status will not be determined until warmups. The Bolts have gone into overtime in both games that the star winger's missed, splitting decisions against the Sabres and Stars, respectively. Kucherov is leading the league with 82 points (33 goals, 49 assists) through 63 games, so it should be relatively easy to get a read on his status by puck drop.
More News
-
Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Remains sidelined•
-
Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Makes appearance at optional skate•
-
Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Unavailable Wednesday•
-
Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Trending toward 'doubtful' Wednesday•
-
Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Could play Wednesday•
-
Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Diagnosed with upper-body injury•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...