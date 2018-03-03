Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Status coming down to warmups

Kucherov (upper body) will be a game-time decision against the visiting Flyers on Saturday afternoon, Joe Smith of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Since the Lightning reportedly won't hold morning skate --presumably due to the early start time -- Kucherov's status will not be determined until warmups. The Bolts have gone into overtime in both games that the star winger's missed, splitting decisions against the Sabres and Stars, respectively. Kucherov is leading the league with 82 points (33 goals, 49 assists) through 63 games, so it should be relatively easy to get a read on his status by puck drop.