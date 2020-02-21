Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Stays hot with power-play assist
Kucherov recorded a power-play assist and three shots on goal in Thursday's 5-3 loss to the Golden Knights.
Kucherov has racked up 12 goals and 13 helpers in his last 15 appearances -- he missed a game in that span to keep the streak from being official. The helper Thursday was just his third power-play point in that span. For the season, the winger has 74 points (22 on the power play), 183 shots and a plus-27 rating in 59 games.
