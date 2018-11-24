Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Stays red hot
Kucherov picked up three assists in Friday's 4-2 win over the Blackhawks.
He was in on each of Tampa's first three goals, extending his point streak to five games and giving Kucherov a massive 30 points (nine goals, 24 assists) through 23 games. The 25-year-old hit the century mark in points for the first time last season, but if his start to 2018-19 is any indication, he may not have reached his ceiling yet.
