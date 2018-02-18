Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Still streaking with 11 points in six games

Kucherov delivered an assist in Saturday's 4-3 loss to New Jersey.

Kucherov's point streak stands at six games and 11 points (four goals, seven points). His 77 points are eight from his closest competitor and he remains the only player on track to top 100 points. You know what to do.

