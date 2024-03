Kucherov picked up an assist Saturday in a 4-3 shootout win over the Canadiens.

He picked up a secondary assist on Brayden Point's second-period goal. Kucherov has 11 points, including nine helpers, during a six-game point streak. He has amassed a league-leading 105 points over 62 contests this campaign. Kucherov currently has a four-point lead on Colorado's Nathan MacKinnon for the Art Ross Trophy.