Kucherov (hip) has been taking part in no-contact drills, but is still weeks from returning, reports the Tampa Bay Times.

Kucherov's surgery usually carries a recovery of five-to-six months. May 30 marks the five-month point with the regular season slated to close May 16. Kucherov was integral to the Bolts' Cup win last season in the bubble with 34 points, including 27 helpers, and a plus-15 rating. He's slightly ahead of the original timetable, but the team needs him to get completely healthy, not rush and risk a setback.